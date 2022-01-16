ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Raised to $234.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $227.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RMD. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.50.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $252.16 on Thursday. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.