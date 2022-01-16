Reviewing Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and First Busey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million $1.21 9.90 First Busey $444.86 million 3.74 $100.34 million $2.20 13.43

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Busey 28.25% 10.52% 1.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Touchstone Bankshares and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Busey has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.56%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Summary

First Busey beats Touchstone Bankshares on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network. The Remittance Processing segment provides solutions for online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management segment includes full range of asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory services, and farm and brokerage services.. The company was founded by Samuel Busey, Simeon Busey, and William Earhart in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.

