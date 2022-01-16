Reviewing VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -65.08% -40.25% -8.57% VICI Properties 68.05% 13.98% 5.92%

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $9.28 million 1.76 -$8.18 million ($1.25) -0.82 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.65 $891.67 million $1.85 15.43

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medalist Diversified REIT and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A VICI Properties 0 2 12 1 2.93

VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $35.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given VICI Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

