rhino investment partners Inc Purchases Shares of 34,000 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. M&T Bank accounts for about 2.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 38.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

