Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $63.25 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

