Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $10.22 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

