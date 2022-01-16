Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $6.74 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQR opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.



Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

