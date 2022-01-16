Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 298,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.91. The company has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

