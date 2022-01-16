Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.