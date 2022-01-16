Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases New Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 193,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.