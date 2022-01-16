Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $372.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

