Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.22 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

