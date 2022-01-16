Robb William Engle Sells 5,500 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $133.95 million, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.04. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

