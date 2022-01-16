Robert Disbrow Purchases 97,500 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,964,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,094,080.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow bought 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow bought 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow bought 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow purchased 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow purchased 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$240.44 million and a PE ratio of -78.89. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.90.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.0389041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

