Robert W. Baird Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Outperform

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.99. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,083 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

