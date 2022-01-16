Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $162.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

