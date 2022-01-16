Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day moving average is $319.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.