Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

