Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

RCI.B traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,997. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$54.69 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

