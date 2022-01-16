RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading Up 1.5%

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 637,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 750,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$119.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32.

About RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

