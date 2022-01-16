Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.