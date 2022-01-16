Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$143.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Insiders sold a total of 11,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,101 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$147.29 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$103.22 and a one year high of C$147.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.33. The company has a market cap of C$209.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

