Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $$107.00 on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

