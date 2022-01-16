RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $43,290.29 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $43,290.29 or 0.99867266 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $108.39 million and $84,359.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

