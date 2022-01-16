Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Cytokinetics worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $357,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,333 shares of company stock worth $9,843,322. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.