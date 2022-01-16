Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Pentair worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

