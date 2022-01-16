Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.72 Million Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of HeadHunter Group worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.