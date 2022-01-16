Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of DaVita worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $116.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

