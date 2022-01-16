Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,742 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 236.2% in the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total value of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total transaction of $319,262.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.93 and a 1 year high of $355.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.