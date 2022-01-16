Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,203 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

