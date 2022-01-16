SafeCoin Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $5,958.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

