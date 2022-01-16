salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $110,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,409 shares of company stock worth $103,902,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

