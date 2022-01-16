Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 285,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,691,029 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

