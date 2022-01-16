Sarah Liebel Sells 33,373 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
