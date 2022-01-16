Sarah Liebel Sells 33,373 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

