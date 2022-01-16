Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $60.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.34 million and the lowest is $60.35 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

BFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 28,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.16%.

In other Saul Centers news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.