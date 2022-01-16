Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,438 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

DFAX stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.