Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,438 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

DFAX stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06.

