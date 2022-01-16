Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,526 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,526 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 596,682 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $32,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.