Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $88.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.