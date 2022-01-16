Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.62 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

