Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 9,424 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Information Services Group worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

III stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $339.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

