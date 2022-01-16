Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $50.45 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

