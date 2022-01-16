Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 460,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.