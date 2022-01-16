SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get SciPlay alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $21,866,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 70.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

SCPL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 346,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.