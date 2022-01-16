Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$4.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.54.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.