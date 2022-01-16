Scotiabank Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$10.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NUVSF. upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

