Scotiabank Raises Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.68.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

