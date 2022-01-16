Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Up 70.5% in December

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 390,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

