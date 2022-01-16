Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

NASDAQ STX opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.