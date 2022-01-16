Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Seagen by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Seagen by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 84,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,179 shares of company stock valued at $80,054,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of SGEN opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

