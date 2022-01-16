Sentivate Price Up 8.3% This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $48.15 million and approximately $774,244.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

